Heidelbergers putting up a new restaurant

A new restaurant is being constructed across from Heidelberger Farm Equipment on Hwy. 70 east of I-35.
Dale Heidelberger, the owner of Heidelberger Farm Equipment and future restaurant (to be located just across the highway), said that the restaurant will be similar to the Rock Creek Cafe and Meat Market. Heidelberger recently sold to the same owners of the Marathon station across the freeway.
Heidelberger said the restaurant is expected to open in January and will have the same hours as the former cafe, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Everything will be homemade and will have the same staff,” said Heidelberger. “We will have a meat store where people can pick out their own steak and we can grill it there for them.”
The construction of the new restaurant is being done by an Amish family, Levi Miller and sons, who live in Milaca and does work in the region.
Miller said he and his family moved in 2018 from Black River Falls, Wisconsin, for an opportunity to acquire more land for the family farm where he grows corn, oats and hay.
He said he and his boys work from daylight to dusk and Ron Van de Kamp picks them up in the morning and brings them home at night, along with doing some post digging and skid steer work. Miller said he works on pole sheds, shed houses, large riding arenas, and other construction projects and can be reached at (763) 389-1046 if anyone is interested in their services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.