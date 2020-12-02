Helen Fedder passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at Lakeside Health & Rehab in Pine City at the age of 94.
Helen Ann Tracy was born May 9, 1926 to James and Nancy (Hady) Tracy in Lemmon, South Dakota. Helen was the oldest of seven children. In June of 1944, she graduated from Lemmon High School. It was soon after her graduation the family moved to Minnesota.
Helen married Henry Fedder on March 3, 1946. She enjoyed being a mother and grandmother. Helen was always busy baking and sewing for her family. She and Henry loved to go dancing and play cards with friends.
Helen is survived by her children: Dianne Fedder (Jack Vosberg), Ed (Margo) Fedder all of Pine City, Ron (Sherry) Fedder of Farmington, Don (Judy) Fedder of Lakeville and Terry (Denise) Fedder of Pine City; 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents James and Nancy Tracy, her husband Henry Fedder, grandson TJ Fedder; siblings: Maxine (Dick) Gregor, Donald (LaVonne) Tracy, Doris (Ernest) Lindahl, Joann (Dick) Bjorklund, Janice (Norman) Nordrum, Richard (Sheryl) Tracy.
Due to COVID safety concerns, services for Helen Fedder will be scheduled in the future.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
