Helen Foster

On Dec. 8, 2021, Helen Lorraine Foster, a resident of Northern Pines Assisted Living in Pine City, peacefully drifted into the arms of her Lord and Savior. She was 92 years old.
Helen was born in Murdock, May 27, 1929, at the start of the Great Depression, to Curtis and Matilda (Jordan) Points.
The family moved around a bit before settling in Cambridge where her father opened the C.M. Points real estate office. As a teenager, she worked at Anderson Drug Store and Soda Fountain, downtown Cambridge.
On May 22, 1948, at the age of 18, she married Robert “Bob” Foster, of Pine City, who had recently returned home from the war. The couple setup residence in a downtown Duluth apartment before returning to Pine City where they would reside the rest of their lives. The couple welcomed their first born, Robert Lawrence, “Larry”, in 1949. Then, they suffered the loss of their second born, Gregory Lee, in 1952, two months after his birth due to SIDS. Then came their first and only daughter, Wendy Lou, in 1953; followed by two more boys, Thomas Leland in 1956; and Scott Leroy in 1960.
Pillars of the community, Helen devotedly stood by Bob in his roles as sales manager of Nelson’s Coca-Cola Bottling and later as a Pine County deputy where he ran for sheriff on a platform to have better officer training.
She, along with Bob, opened The Outdoorsman sporting goods store on Third Avenue, downtown Pine City, in 1973. Soon after, she expanded the business, adding a wildlife art gallery with wood-crafted items and gifts to appeal to a wider audience. In 1982, the business was moved several blocks south to a location along Eighth Avenue, and the two businesses separated.
Helen’s Gallery Gifts & Floral was her pride and joy, career-wise. Her custom framing and countless bouquets were assembled for thousands of customers. The business successfully ran until Dec. 31, 1989, when the building it was in was lost to a fire. The Outdoorsman lived on in new digs; Helen’s Gallery died in the fire.
In her spare time, Helen liked to do and teach arts and crafts. She was an avid bowler in the 1960s, and once was featured on television for winning a bowling championship. She also loved to garden with her husband, Bob, and they both kept busy maintaining their gorgeous gardens and landscaping.
Helen had a heart of service and she was proficient in many trades. For her friends, family and church family, she volunteered her time wallpapering and painting, performing basic carpentry, tailoring, and more. From 1985 to 1992, she and Bob made and donated health and hygiene kits for every fourth grader at Pine City Elementary School. On more than one occasion, she prepared a meal for all of the City of Pine City employees.
Helen’s faith was very important to her. She was involved in the Pine City United Methodist Church for decades and, after that closed, the Pine City Evangelical Free Church (PCEFC), where she once taught a class on sewing the 1930s-era aprons of her youth. She also went to Montana on a mission trip with PCEFC.
She is survived by son Larry (Judy) Foster of Grasston; daughter Wendy (Randy) Johnson and son Tom (Angie) Foster, all of Pine City. She is survived by eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; many other family, friends and loved ones.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband Bob, sons Greg Foster, Scott Foster; four siblings.
Pastor Joel Preston officiated at a memorial service for Helen at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at Pine City Evangelical Free Church~Lighthouse in Pine City. A time of visitation for friends and family was held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment took place at Birchwood Cemetery in Pine City.
Memorials in Helen’s memory may be directed to: Alzheimer’s Association, 9909 Pleasant Ave. S., Bloomington, MN 55420
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
