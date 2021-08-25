Helen Reiser passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Sandstone Health Care Center at the age 95.
Helen Marie Kryzer was born Jan. 8, 1926, to Albert and Mary (Sladky) Kryzer on the family farm east of Beroun. She attended the nearby country school through the eighth grade.
On May 15, 1954, she was united in marriage to Harold Reiser at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Beroun. They were married for 55 years until Harold’s death in 2009. In May of 1956, they moved to a farm southeast of Hinckley where she was busy raising her family. Helen enjoyed cooking, baking, embroidering and gardening. She was especially proud of her gladiolus and dahlias. If you ever left her home hungry, it was your own fault. Her table was always overflowing with food; she loved sharing the produce from her garden with others. On weekends, she worked as a waitress and enjoyed meeting new people.
Helen was a life time member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Beroun. Her faith was very important to her, participating in the weekly rosary and communion service at the care center. She was a very long-time member of the Beroun American Legion Auxiliary, always helping where needed.
Helen is survived by her daughter Kathryn Reiser of Hinckley; son Thomas (Chong) Reiser of Huntsville, Alabama; sister Mary Ann Pavek of Cottage Grove; sisters-in-law Audrey Kryzer of Inver Grove Heights and Marlene Reiser of Rush City; brother-in-law Roy Reiser of Pine City; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold Reiser, sister Anastasia Ouradnik; and brothers Philip Kryzer and Leonard Kryzer.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Sandstone Health Care Center for the care and kindness given to Helen over the past several years.
Father Chuck Brambilla celebrated a Mass of Christian Burial for Helen Tuesday, Aug. 24 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Beroun. A time of visitation and reviewal took place from 4 to 7 p.m. at Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment took place at Calvary Cemetery in Beroun.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City – Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
