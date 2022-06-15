Helga Schultz

It is with very heavy hearts that we share the passing of Helga Schulz of Pine City on Monday, May 16, 2022 at the age of 87.
Helga Busow was born August 26, 1934 to Wilhem and Klara (Broxtermann) Busow in Essen, Germany.
At a young age, Helga met Karl Heinz Schulz, Sr. and they were married in 1954. In 1957, while living in Essen, Germany, they welcomed their son Karl Heinz Schulz, Jr. After quite a few obstacles in Germany, they decided to move their family. In 1959, they immigrated to Minneapolis. It was Thanksgiving Day when they arrived in New York City by boat. Helga remembered the Statue of Liberty and was so proud of that.
Moving to the United States was something that Helga was so proud of. They settled into their family home in Richfield. In 1964, they welcomed their second son Michael Gene Schulz.
Helga started her career as a seamstress working for Jean Lange for 5 years. Then the family decided that city life wasn’t for them. In 1979, they moved to Sandstone where Helga made and sold little girl dresses.
After Helga retired, it was all about her 2 grandchildren and her 6 great-grandchildren that filled her life with joy.
Helga is survived by her son Michael (Marie) Schulz of Pine City; grandchildren Holly (Travis) Leibel of Rush City, Jake (Megan) Schulz of Pine City; great-grandchildren Axel, Abel and Alec Leibel, Evelyn, Vivian and Waylon Schulz.
She was preceded in death by her son Karl Schulz.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Funeral Chapel www.FuneralAndCremationService.com.
