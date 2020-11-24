The surge in COVID-19 cases in Minnesota has caused state officials to put new restrictions in place for a four-week “dial-back” period.
Indoor and outdoor dining are prohibited, which limits restaurants and bars to takeout service only. Public pools, recreation centers, gyms, fitness and dance studios and indoor entertainment venues like theaters and bowling alleys have also been closed. Grocery stores, retail stores, places of worship, beauty salons and personal care services can remain open. The new rules are set to expire on Dec. 18.
In Pine County, as of Nov. 23, there have been 1,162 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths. In Minnesota, there have been 270,157 cases and 3,241 deaths. In the United States, there have been 12,605,678 cases and 262,781 deaths.
SUPPORT LOCAL Restaurants
Local businesses have been hard-hit by the pandemic, and residents are urged to support local restaurants by purchasing carry-out as often as possible.
The following is a list of Pine City area restaurants and bars, courtesy of the Pine City Area Chamber of Commerce:
• American Legion: 525 Main St. N | 320-629-2021 | Carryout | Open Thursday - Saturday 4-8 p.m.
• Bamboo Kitchen: 610 8th Ave SW |320-629-4989 | Carryout
• Berchin’s A&W: 820 Main St. S | 320-629-3955 | Carryout | Open daily at 11 a.m.
• Boondoggle Winery: 31575 St. Croix Rd | 612-390-1369
• Cabin Coffees: 620 8th Ave SW | 320-629-5982 | Carryout | Delivery | Temporarily closed
• Chubby’s Sports Bar & Grill: 515 8th Ave SE320-629-8108 | Carryout | Sunday-Thursday, open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Dairy Queen1000 Main St S: 320-629-3660 | Carryout | Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Floppy Crappie Lakeside Pub: 10762 Lakeview Shore Dr 320-322-4020 | Carryout
• Froggies Bar & Grill: 209 5th St SE | 320-629-9917 | Carryout | Open daily 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• KFC Pine City: 1280 Hillside Ave SW | 320-629-3760 | Carryout | Open daily 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.
• Lake Appeil (Grasston): 13646 Muffies Lane | 320-629-9979 | Carryout | Kitchen hours: Thursday 4-8 p.m., Friday 4-9 p.m., Saturday/Sunday 2-8 p.m.
• Mom’s Parkside Café: 223 5th St SE | 320-629-4676 | Carryout | Open Wednesday - Sunday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
• More Than Sprouts: 245 5th St SE | 320-629-3969 | Carryout | Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• Nicoll’s Café: 255 Main St S | 320-629-6833 | Carryout | Open daily from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
• Pizza Hut: 1005 Hillside Ave SW | 320-629-2525 | Carryout | Delivery | Sunday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
• Pizza Pub: 500 3rd Ave SE | 320-629-6468 | Carryout | Delivery | Sunday-Thursday 3 p.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 3 p.m.-10 p.m.
• Three Twenty Brewing: 135 5th St SE | 320-322-7177 | Carryout | Thursday/Friday 4-7 p.m., Saturday 1- 5 p.m., Sunday 3-6 p.m.
• Village Bar & Grill: 245 3rd St SE | 320-629-1066 | Carryout | Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
• Bulrush Golf Club (Rush City): 602 Brookside Pkwy | 320-358-1050 | Carryout | Open daily 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
• Heidelberger’s Rock Creek Cafe: 5737 State Hwy 70 | 320-629-4862 | Carryout
• McDonalds: 1450 8th St NW | 320-629-0030 | Carryout
• Subway: 130 Evergreen Sq NW | 320-629-0002 | Carryout
• New China: 150 Main St S | 320-629-6365 | Carryout
• Ryders Saloon (Henriette): 283 5th Ave SW | 320-679-5009 | Carryout | Delivery | Sun - Thurs 12pm-9pm; Fri - Sat 12pm - 11pm
• Timeout Sports Bar & Grill: 6176 State Hwy 70 | 320-629-4699 | Carryout |Wednesday - Thursday 12 - 10 p.m.; Friday - Sunday 12 p.m. - midnight
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.