A recent initiative in hemp farming and production has been underway in Pine County. Last week, a group of hemp-use enthusiasts, or just those curious about its use, gathered on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Lois Kunze farm in Hinckley. Those gathered learned about the possibilities of hemp, the non-intoxicating kind, and the potential that exists locally for industrial-scaled harvesting and production. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.