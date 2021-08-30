On Aug. 18, 2021 REGEN Industrial Hemp USA – a new Pine County business – hosted a workshop at the Hinze farm to speak to local farmers about the potential hemp holds for growers and manufacturers.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman charged with assault in Hinckley
- Pine City’s new ambassadors crowned
- Askov festival honors roots with fun filled weekend
- E-edition Aug 26, 2021
- Suspect tied to multiple thefts
- Pine County meth dealer sentenced, trafficking suspects arrested
- Emergency calls keep 911 operators, sheriff’s deputies busy
- Pine County Sheriff's Blotter- Aug 16 - 22
- Brook Park Post Office struck
- Lyman charged with multiple crimes involving minor female
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.