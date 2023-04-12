A Henriette man is in the Kanabec County Jail after reportedly hitting a pedestrian in Mora, fleeing the scene, and subsequently hitting another vehicle head-on.
Dimitri James Anderson, 26, is facing three gross misdemeanor and four misdemeanor charges. The charges stem from Anderson’s alleged striking of a pedestrian at the north intersection of Highways 65 and 23. According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, Anderson, driving a Chevy Blazer, then drove away at a high rate of speed, crashing into a Chevy Silverado near the Cub Cadet Federated Co-op on the frontage road near the intersection.
Anderson and the pedestrian were transported to Welia Health. The driver of the Silverado and his two passengers were uninjured in the accident.
According to the criminal complaint, a Minnesota State Patrol officer responded at the scene and spoke to the victim and then to Anderson. Anderson allegedly told the officer that he had just purchased the Blazer and, because the windshield was dirty, he didn’t see the pedestrian. He panicked and fled.
Anderson also told the officer that he hadn’t had the title transferred and hadn’t yet obtained insurance. Additionally, Anderson had snorted Methamphetamine earlier that morning, which is something he does daily as one would use coffee, the accident report indicated. Anderson’s driving privileges, it was learned later, had previously been revoked.
Once Anderson was cleared by hospital staff, he was transported to the Kanabec County Jail.
The Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office assisted the State Patrol at the scene.
Anderson appeared in Kanabec County Court Monday, April 3, on three gross misdemeanor counts of criminal vehicular operation: one charge of criminal operation of a vehicle resulting in bodily harm; one charge of criminal operation of a vehicle resulting in bodily harm while under the influence of a controlled substance; and one charge of leaving the scene of an accident. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence; driving an uninsured vehicle; reckless driving; and driving after revocation.
