Herbert Meyer

Herbert E Meyer, age 83, passed away Aug. 28, 2021, from complications of heart and kidney failure.
Herbert and Augustina (Vondrasek) were united in marriage at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Beroun. He graduated from wPine City High School.
He was employed as a machinist at Modern Equipment in Port Washington, Wisconsin. He was skilled in woodworking and enjoyed playing cards. Herbert is survived by his wife, Augustina; son Frederick (Wendy); grandsons, William and James (Rebecca); and great-granddaughter Taylor.
Herbert was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Erna (Hasch), and his brother Harry Meyer.
Herbert served with the Pine City National Guard from 1954 to 1963 at the rank of Corporal.
The memorial service with military honors will take place at 11 a.m. on Oct. 23, 2021, at the Birchwood Cemetery, 5th Avenue SW, Pine City.
The family will greet relatives and friends at noon to celebrate Herb’s life and for lunch at American Legion Post 51, 525 Main Street N, Pine City.
The Phillips Funeral Home has been entrusted with Herbert’s arrangements. Additional information and guestbook can be found at www.phillipsfuneralhome.com
