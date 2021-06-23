Efforts to reforest the St. Croix State Forest and Nemadji State Forest in Pine County are going forward, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that nearly 220 acres within those parks will be sprayed with herbicide to make way for new trees.
The DNR reported that they will begin herbicide treatment on 188 acres at five sites in the St. Croix State Forest and 30 acres at three sites in the Nemadji State Forest.
The spraying will begin around July 1 and continue through approximately Aug. 8.
According to the DNR, the herbicides will be sprayed to reduce woody vegetation that would otherwise compete with the newly planted tree seedlings. This gives the tree seedlings a better chance to grow and survive.
Signs will be posted on all herbicide treatment sites. Adjacent landowners within a quarter mile of the treatment sites will be notified by mail.
In following DNR herbicide application guidelines, herbicides will not be applied within 100 feet of any waterbody.
The DNR plants trees on state lands to reforest harvested areas, provide wildlife habitat, protect watersheds, sequester carbon and maintain healthy state forests. Part of the reforestation process involves applying herbicides to an area prior to or following tree planting. DNR foresters determine the right tree species for the site and private contractors do the actual planting.
This past spring in the Sandstone area, the Division of Forestry planted 26,500 Norway Pine seedlings on 30 acres.
More information about how the DNR manages Minnesota’s forests can be found at www.mndnr.gov/forestry.
