Last week, I saw a 3-year-old in cute pink flowered rain boots stomping through a mud puddle. I was so jealous! I didn’t have the correct foot ware and there wasn’t time to stop to play. The little girl’s mom’s voice trailed behind me, “Get out of that puddle!” I wondered as we walked away, ‘What’s the big deal?” She had on the right shoes.
See, I’m a little weird. I love mud. I know, this time of year most people are sick of the mud – but not me! I grew up on a farm, so I never had a spring without lots of mud. I even love the smell of mud because it is new life just waiting to be birthed. Yes, April showers [and snow] bring May flowers, but it brings so much more than that. New life gets me all fired up!
New smells and new sights abound as the earth wakes up to grow. The same is true for us emotionally and spiritually. When Jesus is calling us to grow, the newness of that growth can get messy. I think to the story of Jesus healing the blind man by spitting in the dirt to make mud to cover those blind eyes. And it worked! Check it out in John 9:1-11. When Jesus opens our eyes so we can grow in any area of our lives, it gets muddy.
Just as spring mud comes every year, we are never done growing with Jesus. And just like spring, we can’t control our growth or force it to hurry up. It simply takes time. Time to conversationally pray with Jesus to see what needs change and new growth. Time to practice the new start of ideas and actions. Time to allow Jesus to mess up the old normals in our lives to bring new, healthier normals.
So don’t be afraid or mad at the mud. Trust if Jesus revealed the growth opportunity, he will lead you as you stretch those new shoots of life.
I love mud. It’s messy and unavoidable, but it is necessary for the new beauty to press up through the earth. Jesus loves you and he simply wants you to love him back. So whatever muddy mess you find yourself in, remember, he loves you and so do I.
Julie Samuelson is a pastor of Hands for Pine City Outreach.
