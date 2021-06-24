Here we go again! Music theater returns to Pine City with ‘Mama Mia!’

“Mama Mia!” cast members recently gathered for their first script readthrough at Pine Center for the Arts.

 

After a year without live performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pine City Heritage Players are preparing  a special summer treat for local audiences: the hit musical “Mama Mia!” 

“Mama Mia!” is a jukebox musical built around the songs of the band Abba, and features such hits of theirs as “Dancing Queen,” Take a Chance on Me,” “The Winner Takes It All” and “Waterloo.”

According to Billboard magazine, over 65 million people have seen the show worldwide since its 1999 debut.  A film adaptation starring Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Pierce Brosnan was released in July 2008 and followed by a sequel film in July 2018. 

Show organizers said they are looking forward to, once again, being able to put on quality theatrical productions for the local community. Show dates are Thursday, July 15 through Sunday, July 18.

Mamma Mia - Cast List

Sophie Sheridan - Allie Gosen

Ali (Sophie’s Friend) - Emily Schueller

Lisa (Sophie’s Friend) -  Angel Kidd and Kodie Maki

Donna Sheridan (Sophie’s Mother) - Laura Michels

Tanya (Former Dynamo) - Jennifer Hansmann

Rosie (Former Dynamo) - Mary Ellen Sauser 

Sky (Sophie’s Fiance) - Zach Ausmus

Pepper (Works at Taverna) - Lukas Struss

Eddie (Helps Sky with Water Sports) - Ben Michels

Harry Bright (Could be Sophie’s Father) - Jay Schueller

Bill Austin (Could be Sophie’s Father) - Deb Bradford

Father Alexandrios (A Priest on the Island) - Keith Bredeson

CHORUS: Renee Kidd, Katie Simon, Meagan Guptill, BeckaJo Bredeson, Ali Hanson, Nicole Selix, Michaela Engh, Briana Engh, Jessica Koehn, Allyson Chromey, Leah Salstrand, Kassedy Olson, Vivian Cavallin, Brooke Reiser and Gavin Schueller

Crew

Artistic Director: Rachel Bigelow

Music Director: Jennifer Krinke

Choreographer: Emily Erickson

Production Manager: Becky Schueller

Volunteer Coordinator: Cassandra Olson

