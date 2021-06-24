Here we go again! Music theater returns to Pine City with ‘Mama Mia!’

After a year without live performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pine City Heritage Players are preparing a special summer treat for local audiences: the hit musical “Mama Mia!”
“Mama Mia!” is a jukebox musical built around the songs of the band Abba, and features such hits of theirs as “Dancing Queen,” Take a Chance on Me,” “The Winner Takes It All” and “Waterloo.”
According to Billboard magazine, over 65 million people have seen the show worldwide since its 1999 debut. A film adaptation starring Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Pierce Brosnan was released in July 2008 and followed by a sequel film in July 2018.
Show organizers said they are looking forward to, once again, being able to put on quality theatrical productions for the local community. Show dates are Thursday, July 15 through Sunday, July 18.
Mamma Mia - Cast List
Sophie Sheridan - Allie Gosen
Ali (Sophie’s Friend) - Emily Schueller
Lisa (Sophie’s Friend) - Angel Kidd and Kodie Maki
Donna Sheridan (Sophie’s Mother) - Laura Michels
Tanya (Former Dynamo) - Jennifer Hansmann
Rosie (Former Dynamo) - Mary Ellen Sauser
Sky (Sophie’s Fiance) - Zach Ausmus
Pepper (Works at Taverna) - Lukas Struss
Eddie (Helps Sky with Water Sports) - Ben Michels
Harry Bright (Could be Sophie’s Father) - Jay Schueller
Bill Austin (Could be Sophie’s Father) - Deb Bradford
Father Alexandrios (A Priest on the Island) - Keith Bredeson
CHORUS: Renee Kidd, Katie Simon, Meagan Guptill, BeckaJo Bredeson, Ali Hanson, Nicole Selix, Michaela Engh, Briana Engh, Jessica Koehn, Allyson Chromey, Leah Salstrand, Kassedy Olson, Vivian Cavallin, Brooke Reiser and Gavin Schueller
Crew
Artistic Director: Rachel Bigelow
Music Director: Jennifer Krinke
Choreographer: Emily Erickson
Production Manager: Becky Schueller
Volunteer Coordinator: Cassandra Olson
