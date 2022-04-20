The Pine City High School Theater will present this year’s Spring Play on April 22 - 24, 2022. “Clue: On Stage (The High School Edition)” is based on the Paramount Pictures motion picture, based on the Hasbro board game CLUE. The show features the iconic characters known as Scarlet, Plum, Green, Peacock, White, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up.
The show is directed by Becky Schueller, set and lighting design by Jay Schueller and costume design by JoLynn Howard.
“The students asked for a spring show that was funny, yet challenging and I think we’ve achieved that with this show,” says Schueller. “The cast has really had to work on character development for this show. They have to understand the motivation behind everything their character is doing so that they help give clues to the audience throughout the show on how it ends.”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.