High School speech team places third in Great River Conference

The Pine City High School speech team is competing well this season. Although they are smaller in numbers compared to some schools, their talent is strong.
Coach Angie Mazzuca gave this update about the high school speech team, “We are small, but mighty! The team consists of Anthony Bergeron in discussion, Nia Patzoldt in extemporaneous reading, Maya Iglesias and Alayna Burton in duo, and Elijah Kallberg in Prose. Some highlights from the season include Elijah Kallberg placing 2nd in North Branch, 1st in next-in finals at Princeton, and 1st in Onamia and Fridley; Nia Patzoldt placing 7th in Princeton; Athony Bergeron placing 6th in Onamia and 4th in next-in finals in Princeton; and the team placing 2nd overall in the category of small team in North Branch.”
Freshman Elijah Kallberg commented on the season, “My season’s going great and our team is great as well; we are pretty small, so we’d love to see some new faces. Speech is definitely a place to express your creativity and compete against some really cool people. I think I have a pretty good chance of actually going to state this year so that’s what I’m hoping for.”
The team traveled to Onamia to compete in the Great River Conference on Friday, March 24.
There they placed third overall in the conference. Individual rankings: Anthony Bergeron, 1st in discussion; Nia Patzoldt, 2nd in Extemp Reading; Maya Iglesias, 3rd in Humorous; and Elijah Kallberg, 2nd in Prose.
They had their last invitational meet in Cambridge on March 26. Individual rankings at the Cambridge invitational: Nia Patzoldt, 5th in honors finals for Extemp Reading; and Elijah Kallberg, 4th in Prose.
On April 15, the team will head up to Duluth Marshall to compete in the Section 7A tournament.
