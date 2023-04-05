High School speech team places third in Great River Conference

Pictured are the Pine City High School speech team, from left to right: Maya Iglesias, Nia Patzoldt, Elijah Kallberg, and Anthony Bergeron. 

 Photo provided

The Pine City High School speech team is competing well this season. Although they are smaller in numbers compared to some schools, their talent is strong.

