High school students return Feb. 24 for four-day weeks

Pine City Schools Superintendent Curt Tryggestad said that high school students will begin to return to in-person learning at Pine City High School four days per week beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
“Due to the county confirmed case rate our High School must still be in a ‘hybrid’ learning model,” Tryggestad said. “However, the state and our county public health department have indicated that a four-day week with appropriate health and safety guidelines is an approved hybrid learning model. We will be reinstituting the ‘7-period day’ at that time so students in grades 7-12 will see all of their teachers each day we are in session.
Schedule details
• Tryggestad said that Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday Feb. 23 will be transition days with no school for students.
• On Wednesday, Feb. 24, Thursday, Feb. 25 and Friday, Feb. 26, students in grades 7-12 will be in school.
• On the week of March 1-5 – and all 5-day weeks thereafter – students grades 7-12 will attend school on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
• Wednesdays will be ‘no student days’ with no Google meets and no new content presented. Students may have assignments to work on from days they are present.
• There are no changes to Early Childhood and Elementary K-6. They will continue in-person five days per week.
Long range plan
Tryggestad said the long range plan is for students in grades 7-12 to begin attending five-days per week on Tuesday, April 6.
“That is our first day back after Spring Break and the first day of Quarter 4,” Tryggestad said. “Of course, all of this is dependent upon the confirmed case rate remaining stable or continuing to lower as we move forward.”
Tryggestad also assured parents that all current meal services will continue as planned until all the students are back in the buildings full time.
