Knights of Columbus presented a check to the Pine City High School Trap Shooting team

On behalf of the Knights of Columbus, Cary Rootkie and Eldon Johnson presented a check to the Pine City High School Trap Shooting team on Sunday.  Pictured along with Cary and Eldon are  Pine City School Superintendent Cindy Stolp, head coach Brendt Nelson, and coach George Johnson. The team uses donations to purchase ammunition and supplies to help keep costs down for the 77 athletes on the team. Participants pay the remainder of the costs for trap shooting, which is a club sport. 

 Photo provided

In a season characterized by rain, snow, gusty winds, and cold temperatures, the Pine City High School Trap Team finally caught a break. Sunday’s weather was beautiful with sunshine, calm winds, and temperatures in the upper 60s. Targets were much more consistent in flight, and Dragon scores showed marked improvement. The team was led by junior Brady Johnson and freshman Evan Doenz, who both scored 43 hits.  

