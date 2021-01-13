Jesse Leroy Boster, 30, of Hinckley has been charged with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle after chase through Hinckley on Jan. 6.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Pine County Court, on Jan. 6 at approximately 10:04 a.m., a Mille Lacs Tribal Police Officer was dispatched to a call for assistance by a Minnesota Department of Corrections Agent related to a probation check involving Boster. The corrections agent advised Boster was at a Kwik Trip seated in the driver’s seat of a black pickup truck with a woman.
The corrections agent saw the vehicle head southbound on Morris Avenue. As the officer was driving on Lady Luck Drive, he spotted the vehicle.
The officer began following Boster’s vehicle that was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer was unable to catch up to the vehicle, even though it was a 40 mile-per-hour speed limit. The officer said he observed the vehicle travel through the stop sign at Morris Avenue and Sikkink Road. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and appeared to be fleeing the officer’s squad. At that time, the officer activated his emergency lights and sirens and began pursuit.
The officer said he pursued Boster’s vehicle eastbound on Sikkink Road at speeds in excess of 100 miles-per-hour. At the intersection of Sikkink Road and Hinckley Road, Boster’s vehicle drove into a field and ran through two metal pasture gates. The officer continued to pursue the vehicle through the field, but was unable to catch up to the vehicle.
The officer spoke to the owner of the metal gates reported the cost to repair and/or replace was $422.56.
Boster was apprehended on Jan. 8 during another fleeing incident. On Jan. 11 he was charged with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor damage to property. The max sentence is three years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both.
