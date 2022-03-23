A high speed chase occurred on I-35 and Pokegama Lake Road on Tuesday, March 15 around 7:30 a.m. resulting in a pit maneuver and tasing of an International Falls man.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol a man driving an Impala, Aaron Elias Davis, 27, was traveling southbound on I-35 near Sandstone and reported for crossing lane lines and “tweaking out on meth.”. State Troopers located the vehicle between Sandstone and Hinckley on I-35 and turned on their emergency lights and sirens. Davis failed to stop and accelerated in an attempt to flee from troopers.
Troopers successfully deployed stop-sticks on I-35 in an effort to stop Davis near Pine City. Davis exited at County Road 7 and traveled west.
A state trooper used a pit maneuver to stop Davis on Canalville Lane near Pokegama Lake Road. Davis resisted arrest and troopers deployed a taser to gain compliance. With the assistance of Pine County Sheriff’s deputies, Davis was eventually taken into custody.
During the trooper’s interaction with Davis, the trooper observed signs of suspected impairment. Davis was transported to Welia Hospital in Mora for further evaluation.
Davis has been charged for first-degree DWI, possession of ammo/firearm and controlled substance and driving without a valid license.
During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement located a pipe with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine on the front passenger side floorboard. Law enforcement also located a backpack on the front passenger seat that contained two large bags with a green leafy substance that tested positive for marijuana with an uncertified weight of 836 grams. Prescription suboxone in Davis’s name was also located in the backpack. There was also a small black pouch containing needles, a burned spoon, and empty suboxone wrappers. There were also several butane lighters and a large map gas canister in the bag. Four shotgun shells of ammunition were located in the trunk. A search warrant was obtained for a sample of Davis’s blood and Davis cooperated with providing a sample which has been sent to the BCA for analysis.
A record check showed that Davis’s driving privileges are cancelled-Inimical to Public Safety and he has prior convictions for Driving While Impaired from January 12, 2022, DWI- Test Refusal from August 2, 2021, and Driving While Impaired from October 20, 2016.
Additionally, Davis was previously convicted of Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree on October 30, 2017, Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree on December 21, 2017, felony Bringing Contraband into a State Prison/Hospital on June 2, 2014, gross misdemeanor Introduction of Contraband on September 23, 2013, and Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree on August 19, 2013.
