The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued a report cautioning residents and visitors in northern Minnesota to be aware of elevated fire conditions through the weekend. An unintentional spark from a campfire or other outdoor activity in the hot, gusty and abnormally dry conditions could ignite a wildfire.
William Glesener, DNR wildfire operations supervisor, says that despite the green-up of vegetation, many areas are two-to-three inches below average for spring rainfall. This shortfall has dried out trees, shrubs and grasses in the region.
“Don’t be fooled just because things look green,” Glesener said. “This is a dangerous time for wildfires.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.