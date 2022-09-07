Higher Education: Investing locally in the future

With the fall season fast approaching, many will be returning to the world of academics. Some will begin their academic years for the first time as young children in kindergarten while others will be starting the first day of their last year as a senior. Those years from kindergarten to graduation are already laid out for students year after year. But what about after graduation?
Higher education for some students goes without questions; it is just the next step on their educational path. For others, it can be extremely intimidating. The financial commitment is daunting. Many do not believe they are “college material,” a stigma that resonates deeply within the Pine County area. Pine Technical and Community College is on a mission to change the stigma and prove that college is possible for everyone.
The Pine County Education Leadership Network gathered at PTCC on July 27 to discuss the Career Technical Education Pathways (CTE). Pine City Administrator David Minke welcomed attendees and introduced PTCC President Joe Mulford, who emphasized the critical role PTCC plays in the infrastructure of the Pine County community.
PTCC was opened in 1965 to create and support local jobs and develop careers. The second smallest college in Minnesota, the tuition is the lowest in the state at approximately $5,000 per year with an average of 2,700 students annually. PTCC may be small in size, but it is huge in innovation and opportunities, keeping up with the latest in technology as well as career pathways for students to take their education as far as they desire.
What sets PTCC apart from other colleges in the state is quite unique. The students come from all walks of life with 75% of students coming from areas within a 45-mile radius. Students come from many demographics including low income students who are eligible for Pell Grants to first generation students to underemployed adults to traditional college students. Currently 75% of jobs require some form of higher education. Mulford stated that an increase in higher education is producing more 2-year degrees than 4-year degrees.
PTCC offers a wide array of education possibilities such as the Transfer Pathway which allows students to start their education in a variety of majors such as nursing or education and then transfer to finish the remaining credits to achieve their 4-year degree or higher. The Pine Innovation building offers the Earn and Learn Program, where students are working in fields such as Construction Technology while earning their degree. There is an Accelerated Early Childhood program that allows individuals to enter the workforce in childcare and related areas with their degree sooner than the traditional educational path. With a childcare facility on campus, there is an immersive and hands-on learning component for students.
PTCC also offers a College in High School Pathway where high school students earn their college credits prior to graduation which not only saves on tuition but shortens the time needed to achieve a degree. Liberal Arts and Psychology are both very popular with high school students. Student debt and economic development is designed to help high school students get ahead before graduation, setting them up for success beyond high school.
Career Technical Pathways also offers a unique experience for students in grades 9-12 called CTE Summer Academy. The Summer Academy allows students to test the waters of college life and try different career paths to help them discover what they would like to pursue in the future. Each Summer Academy Track is $125 for three days, and financial assistance is available for those who qualify.
This summer’s Cyber Security and the Welding and Fabrication tracks were extremely popular. Welding and Fabrication held “Junkyard Wars” where students visited a junkyard to find materials to use for their projects and were even taught the art of haggling prices to get the best deals. Cyber Security built their own computers and each student was given a raspberry pie to take home at the end.
The Pine County Education Leadership Network will be meeting next on October 26 with the Pine City School District hosting the meeting. The exact location will be determined at a later date.
