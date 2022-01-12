Hilltop building opens

Pictured are (at left) Bohdan Valvoda, Claire Barrett, Ethan Aagaard, and Milo Rydberg. 

The Hilltop Multi-purpose Building (aka warming house) had a soft opening last week. The City will be hosting a grand opening on Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 4-6 p.m. with a ribbon cutting at 4:15 which is open to the public. Snacks and beverages will be available at the grand opening and a tribute will be made to all the volunteer labor and donors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.