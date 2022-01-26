On Jan. 19, the community cut the ribbon to a new multi-purpose building in Hilltop Park, located just west of the Pine City Civic Center (hockey arena). Pine City Parks and Recreation Director Stacy O’Rourke said the open house was intended to recognize the people behind the building on the site known as the “Warming House.” This multipurpose building is a new building with two restrooms, four locker rooms, a lobby, and concession stand.
“I believe this project started in 2018 or 2019. The Pine City Youth Hockey program looked at it and said that [Hilltop] was really lacking a lot of resources,” stated O’Rourke. In the winter, Hilltop was used for hockey rinks, and in the summer it was used for other sports such as soccer and flag football.
A project was created called “Hilltop Recreation Improvement Project” and was brought to the school system, the City and the Civic Center. The idea for the project was to improve the park for everyone in the community. “They got everyone on board with this common message that, ‘hey, we can do this’ and built basically a pathway for us on how we can achieve this,” O’Rourke said.
Longtime school board member and local construction company owner, Dan Peterson, noted, “They presented their vision at a school board meeting requesting two considerations from us: one, if we would consider deeding to the City a tract of land the warming house would be located on; and two, they asked the school board to assign a member to sit on the Hilltop recreation committee. We were able to deed the land to the City, and I was assigned to sit on the committee.”
Peterson explained that the school was able to retain the services of the school architect, Paul Youngquist, who then was contracted for the planning, engineering and designing of the warming house.
The project broke ground and began phase two in June of 2020 and gained occupancy rights on Dec. 22, 2021.
it takes a community
Phase one of this project was to get people involved. The youth hockey program pioneered the project; however, Pine City, Pine City High School and the Civic Center all came on board to help. Phase two involved spreading the word about the project and all the improvements needed.
The Hilltop Recreation Improvement Project has been an inclusive collaborative project from the beginning according to Marco Schisano, an Employee Relations Business Partner from LifeTime Corporate.
When it came to volunteers and donations, Mike Piha, a Civic Center board member, said that the Civic Center is behind this project 100%. It was voted by the board to give the project $20,000, to sell to the youth hockey program a zamboni for the outdoor rinks for $1, and give land to preserve the greenspace. The Civic Center has leased the land from the City for 15 years and wanted to ensure that Hilltop and the Civic Center stayed a recreational land. When youth hockey approached the civic center with the project, the civic center and the high school, whom the have a 30 year management plan with, agreed to give them the 70x125 foot lot to build the warming house.
“It’s a gorgeous building primarily built by volunteers and donations. All the work that went into this is mostly volunteer labor which, when you look at it, really speaks volumes about the commitment that this community has to this project,” stated O’Rourke.
Exciting opportunities for phase three
Phase three is in the works for the spring of 2022. This phase is paid for in part with a $250,000 grant from the DNR and will turn the park into a four-seasons area, putting a sidewalk network through the park and concreting one of the outdoor rinks.
“It’ll be the largest concrete space in Pine City and will allow us for longer ice times in the winter, but in the spring and summer it will also provide us a place to have art fairs and free programming like turning it into a roller rink,” O’Rourke explained. “It will also give us a full size basketball court and an area for pickleball.”
The sidewalk network that phase three plans to implement will connect Hilltop Park to the other sidewalks in Pine City’s trail system, said O’Rourke.
Moving to phase four, the outdoor ice rink will be covered to keep the sun off the ice longer, and in the summer to allow for events to still happen even in the rain, “Overall, it’s a really huge project that benefits the community and surrounding community with all that it can provide us for space,” O’Rourke said.
The multi-use building was insured for $1.2 million dollars. Due to volunteers, the building cost was in the $200,000 range, “It really shows just how much volunteer work and love went into this,” O’Rourke noted.
The credit for this project taking place and reaching this milestone goes to those who donated labor, material and time. “This town is composed of a lot of people who work in the construction industry. Without their donations of time and materials, this project could not have been completed,” Peterson added.
The warming house is currently staffed from 3-9 p.m., Monday through Friday, and on the weekends and holidays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The times may change depending on the weather. If the weather drops below five degrees, the warming house will be closed, as it would be too cold to skate. If the weather gets to 35 degrees or above, the building will be closed since the weather is too warm to skate, and skating could chop up the ice. O’Rourke added that they are currently dealing with a staffing shortage, however.
The Hilltop Recreation Improvement Project is far from over, and while so many have already volunteered so much, the groups working on this are always looking for more to help with resources, material, building, and more.
For more information, visit the Pine City Parks Facebook page. If you would like to volunteer for the Hilltop Recreation Improvement Project or interested in working at the new warming house, contact Stacy O’Rourke at (320) 438-1014 or email sorourke@pinecitygov.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.