Hilltop Cottages held their ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 5. Pictured from left to right are Lezlie Sauter (Pine County economic development coordinator), Becky Schueller (executive director for the Pine City Chamber of Commerce), Tami Riedeman (representing the Pine City Pioneer), Gina Pettie (Pine City Council member), Mary Kay Sloan (Pine City Council member), Mike Thomas (MHFA), John Errigo (GMHF), Dan D’Aigle (Coldwell Banker Results), Dan Kroetz (the Commonwealth Companies), Mike Gainor (Pine City community development director), and Steve Ovick (acting Pine City mayor).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.