Attempted murder charges have been filed against Timothy Joseph Foster, Jr., 48, of Hinckley, after an incident that occured on April 17 in Hinckley.
According to the criminal complaint:
Deputies from the Pine County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Cedar Creek Road in Hinckley on a report of two people shooting at each other. The report stated that one had a shotgun and the other a pistol. When the first deputy arrived on scene, he located Robin Gilliland on the ground; he had been shot multiple times and was bleeding from his lower abdomen. Gilliland was moved to a safe location to meet the ambulance.
Deputies heard screaming coming from a trailer house on the property. The deputy approached cautiously and could see several holes around the door frame that appeared to be bullet holes. Foster was located on the ground with his hand on a shotgun that was lying next to him. He told deputies that he had been shot and needed help, according to the complaint. First aid was rendered, and Foster was then taken to the hospital for treatment.
Deputies analyzed the scene and found numerous shotgun shells consistent with the shotgun found near Foster. They also located two pistols near where Gillialand had been located. The witness who reported the incident to 911 told the deputies that “if it matters, the shotgun did the shooting first.” The witness told them that Foster was upset over a property dispute, and Foster had stated on a previous occasion that he would shoot Gilliland.
The witness said he heard a shotgun being fired, looked outside and saw Gilliland shooting his pistol towards the trailer house. After more shots were fired, the witness said he heard Gilliland saying he needed medical help and that is when he called 911.
After deputies spoke with family members, it was learned that Foster struggles with mental illness and was not taking his medication.
Foster is being charged with two counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon. If convicted, Foster faces 20 years in prison for each attempted murder charge and 10 years and/or a $20,000 fine for the assault charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.