A historic flood, creating a flood warning, is wreaking havoc for local lakeshore and rivershore property owners. The unusually high amount of snow, in combination with warm temperatures and rain and snow over the weekend, created a thawing with waters that exceeded original predictions by local experts.
The water level at Snake River near Pine City crested on Tuesday at 9.5 feet. Though this height only put the area toward the moderate flooding level on a NOAA hydrograph, this flood is the third worst since 1950, the year the first official recording began.
The highest crest was on July 27, 1972 at 10.38 feet and the lowest was 4.80 ft on April 12, 1958. The top ten historic crests range from 10.38 feet in 1972 to 8.33 feet in April of 1986.
Of the recent crests, the last five years include 9.5 feet this year; 8.34 feet on June, 17, 2022; 5.41 feet on April 15, 2021; 7.41 feet on April 4, 2020; 6.85 feet on May 26, 2019; and 6.85 feet on May 26, 2019. See sidebar charts for top ten historic floods and top ten recent crests.
Pine County declared a local emergency on Tuesday for the flood event stating that Pine County has now reached 50% of its damage threshold for a State Disaster Declaration, therefore allowing them to request disaster assistance.
Sheriff Jeff Nelson issued a press release stating that the crest which happened on Tuesday is expected to stay at its current level for a few days. He added that this is both good and bad news in that if the level does not rise, then they will know the impacted properties. The bad news is the potential for more rain and snow in the next couple days, he explained.
“If we get significant precipitation, the crest could be raised or extended. Also, the high water is constantly wearing away on the soil and structures it is flowing over or around,” said Nelson. “If a culvert gives way, it will obviously affect everything downstream with a rise in water level.”
The county has a pile of filled sandbags at the south county highway shop and more sand and unfilled bags if people are in need. Residents will have to haul and place on their own.
No wake ordinance in effect
Sheriff Nelson reported that there have been boaters on the Snake River creating waves. “I need to remind everyone that the Snake River system, including Pokegama and Cross Lake, are under a no wake restriction during the high-water period,” said Nelson, adding that the ordinance can be found on the county’s website.
He said that the northern and mid-county river systems are trending down, and they do not expect them to rise but that significant precipitation can always change the flow.
”As a reminder, please do not drive through flowing water, around barricades or create wakes in flooded waterways,” added Nelson.
The Cross Lake/Snake River Association of Pine County wanted to also remind boaters about the no wake ordinance stating that despite the fact that the ice is not even out on both lakes, they are receiving reports of boats creating wake on the Snake River.
They went on to state that homes and shorelines can be in jeopardy when a wake is created, along with the potential for debris, docks, decks and creating significant hazards.
“Please, please, please avoid putting boats in at this time unless it is critical,” the group added.
The ordinance will remain in effect until the water has receded to the six-foot mark on the Snake River gauge for three consecutive days.
Debris and other items in the water
Alex Anderson, owner and operator of Across the Lake Services, noted that though he hasn’t started his usual spring jobs yet, he has started work out on the lakes and river rescuing various items.
“We have been getting calls to rescue dock paneling, docks, dock sections, etc. and we have been able to help resolve all requests so far and will continue to assist as much as we can,” said Anderson. “Last night we had to go out to secure a customer’s dock that had floated into the middle of the lake. The waters are so high that I was able to get the barge up to a house deck."
