“A museum in motion” doesn’t begin to tell the story of what the White Pine Logging and Threshing Show has to offer. The White Pine Show was started in 1979 and is now in it’s 43rd year. It is held every year on Labor Day weekend, with the exception of 2020 which was canceled due to the pandemic.
The event is held in McGrath, 20 miles west of Finlayson on the Langenbach family farm. Brothers John, Doug and Todd Langenbach and their families now host the event that their parents began all those years ago. John said his dad Bill, mom Sylvia and their family started the show after they retired from milking cows. Bill started collecting small water-cooled engines, “and it got worse from there,” said John. His dad then began collecting old tractors and steam engines.
On average the show brings about three to four thousand people a year. Tractors are lined up for display according to the brand such as Allis Chalmers, John Deere and many more. Nancy Langenbach, John’s wife, said this year’s event will either be slower because of the pandemic, or overwhelming due to the fact that people want to get out of their houses.
One aspect of the event is a daily parade that includes approximately 300 units that come from all over the country. The parade, said John, lasts about two hours. “We are happy if it only lasts two hours,” he said with a chuckle.
Aside from the parade and tractor entries they have so much more to offer. They give demonstrations of sawing lumber, shingles and making wooden barrels, there is a working blacksmith shop, threshing demonstrations and a print shop just to name a few.
A non-denominational church service is held on Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m. The service is held in the old Dell Grove Emmanuel Lutheran Church building which was moved to White Pine after the new church was built. Walking into the building is like walking into the past. The pews, altar and pulpit are still original to the building. A few of the other buildings on the property include an old school house, the old Giese Post Office and a caboose from a Burlington Northern train that sat in Kerrick for many years.
In previous years the food was all handled by the Langenbachs. This year there will be food trucks along with a pancake breakfast that is held daily from 7-9 a.m. The Isle Lions club comes in and serves beer in the saloon and a barn dance is held on Saturday and Sunday nights.
There are many things to see and do at the family run White Pine Logging and Threshing Show. “Come see a museum in motion” and enjoy great family fun! This year’s event will be held September 4-6, gates are open 7 a.m. to midnight.
