Since 1969, the Track and Field Day events have been a staple of the Pine City community. Legendary coach Wayne Hansmann noted, “The fact that you get multiple generations out there on the same day and often all three of those generations participated in field day is pretty amazing.”
The excitement for the day, camaraderie, and pure enjoyment are what make the Pine City Field Day a highlight for the community. Coach Hansmann began his education career in Pine City in 1989 and has seen his share of field days. When asked how athletic events like field day have shaped our students at Pine City, Hansmann said, “When you think about athletics and what it takes to be successful, many of those include hard work, sacrifice and teamwork. These are ideals that are greatly needed in our society today.”
For such an event like the field day to occur, you need to have a good teammate by your side. Sidekick, and longtime educator Brent Weiss started his career at Pine City in 1987. Coach Weiss has contributed to a variety of athletic programs in Pine City.
Coach Weiss noted how the field day has evolved over the years, “We have tried to keep the tradition going, keeping and maintaining records for each grade level, yearly ribbon winner boards, team trophies and awards programs.”
Events that are included in the field day include, softball throw, shot put, long jump, high jump, discuss. The running events include a 50-yard dash, 100-yard dash, 200- and 400-yard dash and concluding the running events is the 4x100 relay. Each student participates in at least three events.
This year’s event occurred at the high school using the upgraded track and event areas. For the past two years the field day program shifted to the high school. “The high school doesn’t have the same flavor as the traditional elementary site as it’s typically a whole day event, but the kids really like getting on the facilities, which makes them feel like a track star,” shared Coach Weiss.
A few notables in this year’s event include, second grader Beatrice Palmblade who tied the original record set in 1974 by Karla Nelson at 8.1 seconds in the 50-yard dash. Palmblade would be the third athlete to tie that record along with Janet Roubinek (1975) and Betsy Coury (1976). However, Emma LeMon would later top all four athletes and the record with a 8.08 second run on Friday.
In third grade, Jack Baures set a new 50-yard dash mark at 7.45 seconds beating the old record held by Kevin Hinze in 1970. Baures would also top the 100-yard dash record held by Tom Hatfield in 1977 with a new time of 14.03.
In the sixth grade, a relay team consisting of Tristian Dehkes, Grant Haverahals, Mitchell Norton and Touvis Vang with a 59.59 seconds, set a new 4x100 record. The previous record was 59.71 set by Mike Johnson, Jessie Weiner, Ricky Wasson and David Palmer in 1993.
Both Coach Hansmann and Coach Weiss plan to retire at the end of the school year and completed their final field day event this past week. Each has contributed many hours of coaching and working with our area athletes demonstrating those necessary qualities of teamwork and sacrifice. Coach Weiss is looking forward to escaping during the winter months and spending time with family, especially the grandkids. Coach Hansmann highlighted spending time on his hobbies, spending time with his amazing wife and chasing the next generation of Hansmanns around as a grandpa.
With both educators retiring, Pine City will look to the next group of educators to take over and move forward with the program.
