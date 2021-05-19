Many people created beautiful pieces of usable art over the years in the basement of a home in Sandstone. The dark and light wood strips alternate in a variety of patterns to create a unique piece each time. The project is finished once the student completes several layers of polyurethane.
While some people want to hang them on the wall as a decoration, the instructor prefers the students actually put their creation to use.
“The paddles are made to be used,” Lee Dybvig said with a laugh and a shake of his head.
Dybvig taught an estimated 200-250 students the art of making custom canoe paddles. The unassuming 82-year-old with bright blue eyes and a ready smile has been teaching people of all ages and skill levels for 20 years.
He also still enjoys participating in canoe races. Dybvig chuckles as he talks about winning the 15 mile race at Snake River a few years ago. He said the trick is to have a retired Navy Seal as a teammate.
Dybvig’s interest in canoes began in his early teens. When he was 17 he became a canoe guide in Northern Minnesota for a christian youth camp.
He made one canoe in 1972 and decided that was enough. For several years he restored canoes for Wilderness Canoe Base, a christian youth camp near Grand Marais.
The canoe trips continued after he met and married Dorothy and the young family grew.
His boys enjoyed canoeing and it was no surprise when his second son married a young woman from Ely. She grew up at a cabin on a lake and enjoyed the typical lake life. She encouraged Dybvig to try a bent shaft paddle instead of the traditional straight paddle.
“I wasn’t going to have a young gal tell me what to do,” Dybvig said with a big grin. Undeterred, she purchased him one as a gift.
Dybvig was impressed with the improved efficiency of the new paddle. He suffered sticker shock when he shopped around to purchase more.
“I purchased mine from the Holiday gas station for around $25,” Dybvig said. He said the bent shaft paddle started at $50 and went up.
He decided he could make his own and in 1999 he did just that.
His wife was involved with the local community education program at the time. She encouraged him to teach a paddle making class. He said in the first few years the students were all male. Then women started taking the classes also. He said the majority of his students are now women.
Dybvig uses construction grade wood, including Western Red Cedar. It takes 16-24 hours to make each paddle.
Brian Kise, 68, made several paddles over the years.
“The devil’s in the details,” Kise said. He said the paddle can be assembled in a day, but it takes many hours to shape the sharp layers of wood into a smooth paddle. He said Dybvig made the process easy and let Kise do the work.
“Lee’s methods have stood the test of time,” Kise said.
He gave the first paddle to his son. His son used the paddle during a 42 day canoe trip on the Hudson River after he graduated high school in 2006.
“My wife and daughter looked at me with puppy eyes and said, we want one too,” Kise said. Of course he made them each one. He said the gifting of a paddle became a family tradition. As more people joined the family, Kise visited Dybvig and made more paddles.
“I never thought I would make more than one paddle,” Kise said with a laugh. He has made six and counts the Dybvigs as family friends as a great bonus.
Kise is semi-retired and hopes to build paddles in his own woodshop at his house and pass on Dybvigs legacy of paddle making.
Dybvig is not ready to hang up his paddle making classes yet. He currently teaches classes at Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center and is open to teaching small groups in his home.
Dybvig may be slowing down, but he’s not stopping.
“I’ll go on one more canoe trip,” Dybvig said thoughtfully.
