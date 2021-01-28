Pine City’s varsity boys hockey squad started the season with three losses to Cambridge, Proctor and Mora, but hope to get their first win of the season this week as they face Monticello and Becker/Big Lake.
“We have been struggling in our defensive end to start the year,” said Coach Seth Sauter. “That is something we will be focusing on in practice moving forward. [But] We have been in every game this season.”
Cambridge 6, Pine City 5
The momentum went back and forth in the first contest of the year on Jan. 16 at the Pine City Civic Center. The Bluejackets scored twice in the first period, but the Dragons bounced back in the second with a score by Daniel Sluka and assists by Parker Sell and Ryder Youngbauer.
After a third goal by C-I, Pine City scored twice more with one goal by Aiden Welch (assists from Mason Mikyska and McCoy Leger) and a second from Sluka (assists from Pyton Smetana and Sell) to tie it at 3-3.
Cambridge took the lead with a goal less than a minute later, but Sluka tied it again – with his third goal of the night – to make it 4-4 with an assist from Smetana.
The back-and-forth battle continued in as C-I took another lead, only to see it tied again at 5-5 in the third period with a goal from Mikyska and assists from Welch and Jared Carpenter.
Unfortunately, the Dragons couldn’t make it past the last power-play goal from the Bluejackets, and the final score was recorded as a 6-5 win for Cambridge-Isanti.
Proctor 8, Pine City 4
The Dragons hit the road for their next two games. The Rails scored first in their Jan. 19 contest, but the Dragons came back with goals from Carpenter (assist Jimmy Lindblom) and Rydberg (assist Mikyska).
Proctor tied it up at the end of the first period, but Pine City came back in the second with goals from Linnell (assist McCoy Leger) and Smetana (assist Sluka).
Unfortunately, those were the last goals of the night for the Dragons as Proctor scored five unanswered goals to take the win.
Mora/Milaca 8, Pine City 5
The Dragons built up a big lead in this longstanding rivalry, but saw it slip away in heartbreaking fashion as the Mustangs scored six unanswered goals in the second and third periods.
The Mora/Milaca squad took the lead right away, but Pine City responded with four goals in a row: from Welch (assists Leger, Linnell), Linnell (assist Mikyska), Smetana (assist Sell) and Sell on a solo power play goal to build a 4-1 lead.
However, the Dragons scored just once more in the game. Sell got his second goal of the night (assist Mikyska) to make the score 5-2. But the rest of the night belonged to the Mustangs, who tied the score at the beginning of the third period and never looked back.
Sauter said some of the highlights so far this season have been Sluka’s three goals against Cambridge – including his first as a Dragon, Rydberg’s first varsity goal against Proctor and Sell’s two goal and assist in the Mora game.
“A lot of players on our varsity roster have limited varsity experience, but they are improving with each game,” said Sauter. “It’s going to be a process. This team has the talent and work ethic to continue to improve as the season progresses and we have a great group of seniors who have shown they are capable of leading this team in the right direction.”
