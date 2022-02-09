Monticello defeats Dragons
The Monticello Moose(8-13) defeated the Pine City Boys Varsity Hockey team 7-3 on Thursday, Feb. 3. With the loss, the Dragon drop to 7-15 on the season and wrap up their regular season this week with games against Becker/Big Lake, Rock Ridge at the Hippodome in Eveleth on Saturday, Feb. 12.
The season finale will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 15 in Mora. The Dragons look to finish on strong note in preparation for section tournament.
Girls Hockey takes on Holy Angels in Playoffs on Saturday
Section 4A playoffs start on Saturday, Feb. 12 with a first round matchup, #7 Seed Pine City traveling to #2 Seed Holy Angels. Puck drops at 4 p.m. at the Richfield Ice Arena.
Coach Aagaard said, “We look forward to a good week of practice.” The Dragons ended the season with outstanding team-play and rhythm and look to pounce on the momentum.
Keep an eye on scoring leaders Lexa Valvoda, Jenna Szucs, Abby Aagaard and Arissa Rydberg to keep the pressure on the offensive end. The team also boosts strong team orientated defense and goaltending from Sophie Olson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.