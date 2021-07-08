John Mikrot, Jr., has recently been reappointed to the East Central Regional Development Commission (ECRDC) Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) Board of Directors representing Pine County. The ECRDC RLF provides gap financing to small businesses in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs & Pine Counties.
Hofstad, the Managing Partner at the firm of Ledin and Hofstad in Pine City, has more than 35 years of legal experience in East Central Minnesota. He is a graduate of St. Olaf College and holds a J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law. He has served on numerous boards of directors, including the East Central Arts Council, Pine City Country Club, a parochial school parents’ association, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, and the Pine Technical College Foundation. He was also recognized by the Minnesota Law and Politics magazine as a Super Lawyer.
Mikrot, of Willow River, has served as a Pine County Commissioner and is a past member of the East Central Regional Development Commission.
The ECRDC is a public agency whose board members are represented by officials appointed by county boards, townships, municipalities, school boards and citizens from Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine counties.
For more information on the RLF other small business services, please contact the ECRDC at (320) 679-4065 #29.
