Local vendors were invited to Sapsucker Farms, located south of Quamba and north of Brook Park on 215th Ave., Mora, this weekend on Saturday and Sunday, Nov, 20 and Nov. 21. The turnout was good with many attendees enjoying all that was offered by the vendors which included local artists, crafters and food vendors. Pictured left is Nan Grubbs of Pine City, jewelry and skincare artist of Ex2 Studio & Boutique.
