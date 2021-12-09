The carols rang out as the Pine City High School choir sang Christmas carols to those gathered at the Holiday Madness and Light Up the Downtown event on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Pictured left are Joanne and Kevin Cahill serving up hot chocolate on what was a frigid evening.
Below are employees at Frandsen Band collecting Toys for Tots donations.
At bottom is one of the mobile light displays provided by Homes Preferred Realty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.