If you are ever in southwest Texas traveling west on I-10 look for a nondescript exit at mm 176. If you head south at that exit, you will find yourself at our destination for this particular day: Fort Davis National Historic Site.
Entering the fort, you are drawn back in time more than one hundred fifty years. Rows of beautiful red and tan block homes for the officers on one side of the parade grounds face off against the barracks for the enlisted soldiers on the opposite side. The white facades and railings have been freshly painted. The roofs are repaired. The trees are trimmed and the grounds are nicely kept. If you close your eyes, you might even be able to hear the sound of the bugle, or the marching of the troops.
Behind these officer’s quarters and further back in the canyon, is where the fort hospital sits. Walking through the main hallway, one can almost feel the hustle and chaos that must have occurred here, following a time of battle.
Across the parade ground, were the enlisted men’s barracks where as many as six hundred men lived in the four large barracks. This is where the “Buffalo Soldiers” of the United States Infantry and Calvary slept.
As we sat on a bench near the barracks I considered what this fort must have looked like in its prime: the buildings well maintained, the paint fresh and immaculate, the orderliness of the activities and even the precision and pride demonstrated by the activities which would have taken place in front of us. It was with this vision, my thoughts were drawn to a portion of scripture in the Bible found in John 14:2-3.
Here, Jesus spoke these words:
In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there you may be also. (KJV)
Even though I have never served on an outpost like this, (and in those same days), I have to wonder if there wasn’t a bit of heaven to be found on these grounds for those who called it home. Coming home from the field, they would have ridden their horses around that last curve on the trail, and saw the comfort of these beautifully cared for lawns and buildings. No more sleeping in the rain and cold. No more riding and walking for days, with no known end in sight. No more going without water for days. No more experiencing the need to kill your horses for food. They were home.
In those words of Jesus, we are told of a day when we will finally be home. It’s not going to be a home which has been prepared for us by just anyone. Jesus promised his disciples in these verses, that He himself, was going to go make sure everything was perfect for our arrival home. Our home, is being prepared for us right now. Everything is in order. Physical death doesn’t end life. It is only the transition point from our battle field to our eternal home. We will finally be home; the home we have longed for, and worked towards.
But let’s not overlook the rest of the promise. Jesus has prepared the way for us. He is making sure everything is right and ready. He not only is preparing the way, but He “…will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there you may be also.” (ibid)
I think often about the hopes of family being able to come home for a visit. We have prepared for their arrival. The cupboards are filled. The spare room is prepared. We anxiously await their arrival. Then, we see them. For the children, there is indeed a thrill to be had, as you look ahead and see Grandma’s house. We have arrived. But look closer! There is someone standing in the doorway. The house is no longer the focus of our joy! It is the one standing in the doorway, waiting to welcome us home.
Jesus promised he is waiting for us to come home, and has everything ready for us. He hasn’t forgotten us. He hasn’t abandoned us. He is waiting. When our times get rough, and tiring, remember He hasn’t abandoned us. Though today isn’t the day, remember He is waiting. When the battles seem like they are more than we can handle, remember He hasn’t forgotten us. Just because we haven’t gotten to that last bend or curve, that doesn’t mean it isn’t there. Remember, He has prepared it for us.
“I am going…I will prepare…I will come again…I will receive you… and for all eternity, we will be together.”
Jack Droste is the pastor at Henriette Free Methodist.
