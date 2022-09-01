Pine County’s Deputy Sell was recently recognized by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety as being a part of the DWI Enforcer All-Star Team and was honored during the Minnesota Twins pre-game activities at Target Field on Sunday, August 7. He was one of 61 officers, troopers, deputies and prosecutors who was recognized at this event. Congratulations Deputy Sell.
