Pine County’s Deputy Sell
Pine County’s Deputy Sell was recently recognized by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety as being a part of the DWI Enforcer All-Star Team and was honored during the Minnesota Twins pre-game activities at Target Field on Sunday, August 7.  He was one of 61 officers, troopers, deputies and prosecutors who was recognized at this event.  Congratulations Deputy Sell.  

