There are roughly 2,300 veterans that live in Pine County, approximately only 700 of those are actively enrolled in benefit programs. This is something the new Veteran Services Officer hopes to help correct.
A Florida native, Michael Harshman joined the Navy in 2006 and became a Navy Corpsman, the Navy’s version of a medic. He attended basic training and Naval Medical school in Great Lakes, Illinois. After that he attended Combat Trauma Management and Combat Med School at Camp Pendleton in southern California. His original orders from there were to go to a hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas. However, being that it was a time of war there was a great need for combat corpsmen. He was then assigned to the 1st First Marine Division at Camp Pendleton, California. He served with the 1st CEB Combat Engineer Battalion.
Harshman served two tours with the Marines. He was in Iraq from October 2007 - May 2008 and in Afghanistan during the summer of 2009 doing route clearance, which is bomb patrol. They would go down the routes, clearing them of IEDs, there was a lot of ambushes, he said. “When we do stuff like that you can’t expect to come back as a normal person. How are you going to be normal after getting blown up for a living? Even as a medic there was no way I could come back and work at a hospital and not be affected.”
He served almost four and half years with the Marines, and didn’t even wear a naval uniform for the first couple years of his career. The last couple years of his service were spent at Balboa Naval Hospital, in San Diego, at a small branch clinic teaching.
After his service he took some college courses at Pine Tech, worked for Canadian Pacific Railroad for awhile, did some work as a bouncer but nothing ever felt right…that is until the position for a second Veterans Service Officer came up, and everything kind of fell into place.
“A couple years back I was going through a hard time with my deployments, it was taking my marriage and I couldn’t figure out what was wrong with me” Harshman said. “Even though I was a medic and could tell someone else you have this going on…it was harder when you try to turn that around on yourself.”
That’s when he walked into the VSO and spoke with Mindy Sandell. “I know how hard it is to walk through those doors and say I need help. Mindy changed my life, she really changed my life.”
When the opportunity for a VSO position came up, it was the perfect opportunity for Harshman. His passion for the work he is doing is evident when he speaks, not just in his words, you can also hear the pride and excitement in his voice. “They could tell me they are going to stop paying for this position today and I would do it for free the next day. That’s what this job means to me,” said Harshman.
Harshman is ready and willing to help veterans with anything from getting a prescription refilled with the VA to helping them find a home or filing for the benefits they are entitled to.
When he’s not working, Harshman enjoys spending time with his five daughters and grilling/smoking. He says Minnesota has grown on him, but his southern roots show however, when he says he doesn’t understand why Minnesotans go ice fishing.
If you are a veteran please go into the Veterans Services Office in Sandstone and introduce yourself to Harshman, he is looking forward to helping as many veterans as he can. As a two tour combat veteran, he says “Please let us help you.”
(0) comments
