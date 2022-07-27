Twin Cities resident Patrick Dewane has a story to tell, but it’s not his own. In fact, it’s not even of a family member, although it might as well be one. Every year Dewane travels to the Czech Republic to celebrate the liberation of Czechoslovakia at the end of World War II. You see, Dewane’s grandfather was Lt. Colonel Matt Konop, the commander of the first troops to liberate Bohemia – the westernmost and largest historical region of the Czech Republic.

