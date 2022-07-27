Twin Cities resident Patrick Dewane has a story to tell, but it’s not his own. In fact, it’s not even of a family member, although it might as well be one. Every year Dewane travels to the Czech Republic to celebrate the liberation of Czechoslovakia at the end of World War II. You see, Dewane’s grandfather was Lt. Colonel Matt Konop, the commander of the first troops to liberate Bohemia – the westernmost and largest historical region of the Czech Republic.
Through his travels, Dewane has made many friendships among members of the organization that still honors the historical event. It was through one of those friendships that provided him with this story, along with a special task – to honor the memory of a soldier buried in Beroun. For Dewane, however, one person just isn’t enough. He would love to have a whole host of people congregate at the gravesite of Beroun native Private First Class Adelbert (Del) Pavelka on the anniversary of his death.
Historical documents revealed that PFC Adelbert Pavelka grew up in Beroun, Minn. and graduated from Hinckley High School in 1943. After graduation, he joined the army while WWII was raging.
Pavelka was stationed at Fort McClellan, Ala. After six months of training, he was sent to the front lines in Europe. Back at home in Hinckley, Del had a “special friend” in Marcella Fritz. Marcella sent letters and cookies to Del while he was overseas. They even created a secret code so that Del could safely let Marcella know where he was.
Del’s best friend in the Army was Fred Randall. Fred wrote his account of the time that Del would save his life, in a book called “I Remember B Company.”
He wrote, “Flames broke out as the tank ahead of us took a direct hit. We were crouched behind the hedgerow as a second round went over our heads and exploded behind. The tank crew was trying to escape the burning vehicle, but a machine gun in the hedgerow directly ahead made it impossible.”
Fred continued to recount that day in his writing. He states that Del was determined to try to help the tank crew. They managed to get one crew member out through the escape hatch, but it was too late to save him. As another shell hit the tank they were hiding behind, Fred felt a searing jolt in his neck. “Seeing that I was hit, Del crawled over and managed to get a bandage around the wound to stop the bleeding,” recalled Fred.
Del reassured Fred that he would get him to safety. Fred regained consciousness at the field aid station where he was told Del had left to go back to the front after learning that Fred would be okay.
It was the last time Fred would see Del alive.
Ten days later, Fred would return to the frontlines. On the way, they came upon a major battle in progress. When they came upon the aid station, Fred had a sinking feeling as he headed to his company command post, where casualties were being brought back to the aid station. He found Del among them. Del was killed in action on Aug. 4, 1943; he was only 19 years old.
Back in Hinckley, Marcella knew, by way of the secret code, that Del had been near St. Lo in France.
The war continued and Del’s company, the 2nd Infantry Division, would go on under the command of Lt. Colonel Matt Konop. Both Del and Konop were of Bohemian descent and were proud of their heritage. By works of fate, the 2nd Infantry Division would go on to liberate the people of Western Bohemia (Czech Republic).
To this day, celebrations are held all over the Czech Republic each year to honor the soldiers who fought for their freedoms.
A note from Tomas Hataj, who lives in Pilsen, Czech Republic, reads “Del Pavelka’s story is also personally important to me in a different way. Del’s family came from Bohemia, my beloved country. They celebrated the same holidays, the same customs, ate similar foods, they were my compatriots. Each year in May, we celebrate our liberation at the end of WWII. We often remember and honor the memory of the American soldiers, who came to set us free in western Bohemia. Del did not live to see the end of the war so that he could come to us, to his native land. But he fought and died to open the way for other boys, the ones who finally reached us after months of fighting. That is why we Czechs also remember and honor the men who died fighting in France, Belgium and Germany and whose sacrifice brought us freedom.”
A graveside service will be held to honor PFC Adelbert Pavelka on Aug. 4, 2022 at the St. Joseph’s cemetery in Beroun. The family invites anyone who would like to honor PFC Pavelka to join them at 10 a.m.
