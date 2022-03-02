Hoops for Hope
On Thursday, Feb. 8, 2022, the Pine City Girls Basketball Team clinched the Conference Championship for the third straight year with a row with a win and score of 57-45 over Braham. The Girls also did and Annual “Hoops for Hope” Fundraiser to raise money that they split between 2 organizations, the first being Childrens’ MN Cancer Fund and The Harbor Room in Cambridge. They raised a total of $600.00 with selling T-shirts and in collections buckets at the game. $7852.00 have been raised since PC Lady Dragons have started this Fundraiser in 2015. They wanted to Thank all of you that donated and/or bought T-shirts to support children going through this horrible disease. GO Dragons!

