Horticulture Day participants alerted to lyme disease

Lyme Disease is a complex and significant illness that is a growing risk to people in Pine County, much of Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Prevention is the best way to avoid it. That was what Dr. Elizabeth Maloney told 100 people who attended the 18th Annual Pine County Master Gardener Horticulture Day at Pine City High School on Saturday, March 19th.
Maloney who is a consultant to government agencies and private organizations said that Lyme Disease is caused by a bacteria that is transmitted through a bite from a Black-legged Deer Tick to humans and animals. She added that it is important to identify if one has been bitten by a Deer Tick or a Dog Tick. Deer ticks are tiny, have a black area behind the head and red-brown body. If a person has one, the tick needs to be pulled out vertically with a tweezers and saved for proper identification.
Lyme Disease can create a variety of symptoms that can be confused with other illnesses. Early symptoms include fever, chills, malaise, headache, fatigue, stiff neck, joint/muscle pain, numbness or tingling, sore throat. Signs include: a rash, swollen glands, red-colored throat. Different patients have different symptoms. Maloney said that certain antibiotics may reduce the risk of Lyme Disease if taken within 48 hours of a bite. Contact your doctor immediately after a bite to discuss this strategy. She said to ask your doctor to review the paper, “The Management of Ixodes scapularis Bites in the Upper Midwest”, published in the April 2011 edition of the Wisconsin Medical Journal.
Maloney emphasized that prevention focusing on pets, people and property is the best way to avoid Lyme Disease. She advised avoiding possible tick infested habitat including wooded areas, brush and long grass, golf course roughs, unmowed play fields, and leaf litter. She cautioned against sitting on a fallen log and advised staying in the center of trails.
Clothing for maximal skin coverage will create a barrier to ticks. That includes tucking pants into socks, wearing a hat, tying up a ponytail and treating clothing with Permethrin, but NOT the skin. She said that ticks can be killed in clothing by putting clothes into a clothes dryer on high heat until they are completely dry. Dry clothing requires 15 minutes while damp and wet clothing should be tumbled until completely dry, which could take 60 minutes.
Maloney also emphasized doing a thorough tick check of your body and of your pets after being in a potential tick infested habitat. She added that in your yard, deer prefer ornamental species over native species and to avoid thick dense plants which protect mice.
Other topics that were covered at the Horticulture Day included: Cool Weather Crops from the Kitchen Garden, Planting Trees and Shrubs for a Changing Climate, Japanese Beetles, Spring Blooming Bulbs and Flowers for Pollinators. More information on these topics is available from the Pine County Extension office at the Courthouse in Pine City. Dr. Maloney’s presentation will be posted on the Pine County Master Gardener Facebook page. For more information contact the office at 800-657-3813 Ext. 1 or 3.
