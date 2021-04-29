Hot bats lead to strong start

The Dragons beat Ogilvie 7-1 on April 22. After winning their first four in a row in dominant fashion, the Dragon baseball squad dropped a pair of games in a doubleheader with Braham on April 27. Game vs. Isle at Pine city.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.