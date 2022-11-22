Beyond traditions, turkeys, and trying to pull off a Thanksgiving not cooked with family arguments or burnt buns, there is the humorous side of this holiday.
Many years ago, when I was a newlywed and living in the Sierra Mountains of California, my then-husband, let’s call him Mr. C, decided to harvest a wild turkey for our first Thanksgiving. My parents were there for the day, and I think Mr. C wanted to show them he could do more than cut firewood and pan for gold for a living.
I was surprised when Mr. C plopped a partial, nearly plucked turkey on my kitchen counter. The bird had met its demise not by a single bullet but by a shotgun. It was apparent Mr. C was in a hurry to get the hunting over with and had grown weary of removing the feathers from the bird. Once the turkey was completely naked, I cut it open to remove the insides. To my horror, small, dark, round, and smelly objects rolled out of the turkey and onto the counter.
I won’t lie; I screamed and said, “There are rabbit turds inside this turkey!”
My parents entered the kitchen and looked in disbelief at their meal source. It did not resemble anything a person would want to eat, yet they were willing to honor the traditional turkey, at least for my sake. After a few silent moments, dad replied in a voice reserved for solemn occasions like funerals, “No, those are fermented berries.”
“Are you sure?” I questioned.
“Yes, and while you are removing them, make sure you get all the buckshot out too,” he added.
It took a while to clean and cook the wild bird, but finally, it was time to sit around the table and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. After one bite of the turkey, we all knew it was not edible. Despite my best attempts, the bird was tough and tasted like burnt fermented berries. Adding to the fact that I had missed some buckshot, we all decided to exchange the turkey for macaroni and cheese. We ate the remaining meal items and avoided the main course topic.
I understand now why my dad never asked Mr. C to go hunting with him, engage in target practice or let him touch his guns. The image and taste of a nearly unrecognizable food source had him rethinking his safety and those around him.
The holiday would only be complete, though, with at least one more unfortunate event. This mishap occurred in a makeshift room attached to my kitchen. It had no foundation, so it made a great laundry room. I just swept the water out the doorway if the washing machine leaked. The washing machine did not disappoint and covered the floor with water. My dad calmly assessed the situation, found his pistol and shot holes in the floor.
“Until you get a washing machine that doesn’t leak, this will fix your flooding problem,” dad said.
He was right, the bullet holes did drain the water out, and I realized how different the outcomes were depending on who held the gun in their hand.
Thanksgiving that year wasn’t exactly what I envisioned as a new bride, but a mangled turkey and leaking washing machine make for interesting memories.
Tami Riedeman is the Pioneer ad salesperson and staff writer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.