Hundred mile ride supports veterans

It’s an organization called Pine City Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, but its service to veterans and military families reaches across Pine County.
“This past fall we went up into the Sandstone area – we had a veteran that had a bunch of trees that were down,” said Pine City Beyond the Yellow Ribbon’s Jada Osterdyk. “We went in, we took down the trees that needed to be down, we cut up the trees that were already there. And it actually worked out great because that same area, there was a veteran that also needed wood to heat for the winter. Everything that we took out of the first person’s home; we cut it, we split it, we stacked it at the other person’s home. So we were able to help in that direction. ”And coming up on Saturday, Sept. 12 will be the first Pine City Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Bike Rally, a chance to raise funds to help serve even more veterans and military families in the region.
Paid registration – and an optional breakfast – will take place at the Pine City Legion on Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., with kickstands up at 11 a.m.
The riders will then head out on a roughly 100 mile journey, going over to Grantsburg, heading down and around Taylor’s Falls, and then coming back up through the Rush City area.
There will be stops along the way, including lunch at the Howling Wolf Creek Bar in the St. Croix Falls area, and the event will end with a pig roast, raffle and live music from 4-7 p.m. at Ryders Saloon in Henriette.
“We’ve got some pretty cool raffle prizes that people have donated,” Osterdyk said.
One item, donated by Jan Carl and Coldwell Banker Results is a metal sculpture of an eagle flag. Other items include a large wooden flag donated by Eric Cook Construction and a car detail from Kanabec Auto Sales.
Osterdyk said that a supporter approached the group with the idea for the motorcycle rally.
“At first we were like ... ‘We’ve never done that, don’t really know what we’re doing.’ He said, ‘OK, I’ll help get you guys started.’ And so here we are.”
She said the Jack Pine Riders have offered a great deal of help and support with ride preparations, offering Dial-A-Ride services and a chase vehicle.
“It takes a village of everybody coming together to make something like this happen,” Osterdyk said.
She said all funds raised in the event will go to Pine City Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, and will soon end up helping area veterans and military families.
“Anybody that comes to us and needs some help – let’s say the veteran services officer isn’t able to help them – we have other avenues that we can take, and we’re able to step in and kind of fill in the blank to help them out,” Osterdyk said. “Most recently, A Place For You homeless shelter contacted us – they had a homeless vet that needed some help right away with food and clothing. So we were able to get them a Walmart gift card so they could go and get the stuff that they needed while they were waiting ... to hopefully move out of the homeless shelter. There was a veteran up in the Sandstone area. They lost everything in a fire, so we were able to give them a gift card also so they could get some immediate stuff.
“It’s being able to help those that have already given so much to our community, to our state, to our country,” she added. “Our organization along with several others in our community are able to step in and help these people out. It’s always nice. They don’t even have to say anything, and you can just see the look on their face and you know that just means the world to them.”
Volunteers are always needed. Contact Osterdyk at 320-438-0150 or pinecitybyr@gmail.com.
Friends of Beyond the Yellow Ribbon
Osterdyk also said they invite businesses that give a military discount to become “Friends of Beyond the Yellow Ribbon.”
“We would give you something to fill out, what kind of discount you give,” she explained. “We post that on our Facebook, we post that on our website, and you get a sticker to put in your window. Military personnel or veterans are able to be like, ‘These guys support us.’ If you don’t offer one already, you might be like, ‘Oh, maybe I should.’ And for those who do, we want to spread that word.”
For more information, contact Pine City Beyond the Yellow Ribbon at 320-438-0150 or pinecitybyr@gmail.com.
