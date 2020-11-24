Area conservation officers with the Minnesota DNR continued to have their hands full this past week dealing with hunters, ATV drivers, and working to stop the spread of chronic wasting disease among the deer population.
• Conservation Officer Bret Grundmeier, working out of Hinckley, spent a majority of the past week dealing with deer-hunting complaints and violations. Some trappers were also out attempting to catch otters, mink and beavers. Hunters placing bait to attract deer continued to be a problem.
One deer hunter was found set up next to several piles of corn and sunflower seeds. As Grundmeier approached the hunter’s ground blind and identified himself as a game warden, the first words heard from the hunting blind were, “Oh, no.”
• Conservation Officer Ben Karon, working out of Pine City, spent time this past week continuing to check deer hunters. He also addressed ATV violations.
“Remember, when calling in a complaint try to get a vehicle license plate, vehicle description and suspect description, along with other pertinent information,” Karon said. “This will help officers find the suspect(s).”
Karon also noted that voluntary CWD sampling numbers are very low in the area.
“Please go online and find a voluntary CWD sampling site,” he said. “If you are in the Pine City area, there is a drop-off location at the Pine City National Guard Armory located in the city of Pine City. There is also a drop-off location on State Highway 70 by the Wisconsin border. If you have a trophy deer, you can have the deer caped or mounted at a taxidermist and they will collect the lymph nodes to deliver to the state. Please go to the MN DNR website to find drop-off locations, taxidermist and instructions (https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/cwd/east-central-cwd-surveillance-area.html). Your voluntary compliance is appreciated.”
• Conservation Officer Dustie Speldrich, working out of Willow River, checked firearms deer hunters and small-game hunters throughout the week and weekend. Violations encountered included failing to properly tag a big-game animal, operating ATVs during closed hours, and no small-game license in possession. Speldrich assisted the county with a disturbance call and a property damage accident. Hunter-harassment, trespassing, and baiting complaints were taken and investigations are being conducted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.