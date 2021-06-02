The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that a construction on a new cable median barrier on I-35 between Hinckley and Carlton will begin on June 1. Barrier installation is at intermittent points on I-35 and will begin just south of Hwy 48 in Hinckley and continue north. Motorists can expect left lane closures on weekdays. The closures will be limited on northbound I-35 to Monday through Thursday and on southbound I-35 Monday through Friday. This project is expected to be complete at the end of July.
Reminders for motorists
• Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
• Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
• Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
• Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
• Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
• Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
For more information on MnDOT projects in northeast Minnesota, follow MnDOT on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast.
