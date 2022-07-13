Starting July 11, MnDOT crews will be completing concrete repairs from a heat blowout on I-35 southbound just south of the Moose Lake entrance ramp. Work will require a closure of the right lane for one week and a closure of the left lane the following week. Lanes will reopen for the weekend, and all work will be completed by July 22.
This work is south of the I-35 construction work near Barnum. More information about that project can be found on the website: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/i35-barnum/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.