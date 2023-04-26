Motorists beware, road construction season is nearly upon us. While we all appreciate the new surfaces these projects give us in the end, it’s hard to imagine the finish line when driving through construction all summer. Below is a warning of which projects in the region could cause problems for motorists this summer.
A resurfacing project on I-35 from Harris to North Branch will begin on April 30. The pavement resurfacing will specifically take place from Hwy 95 to north of the Harris exit/County Road 1B and will continue into May. Motorists can expect one lane travel on the freeway during the project.
Later in the summer, motorists will encounter lane closures while median crossovers are installed near Hinckley in preparation for bridge replacement projects. Work is expected to begin in August.
The 2024 and 2025 bridge projects include northbound and southbound I-35 bridges over the Grindstone River located 0.3 miles north of the junction of Highway 48, and northbound and southbound I-35 bridges over the BNSF railroad located 1.2 miles north of the junction of MN 48. There will also be repair of the bridge over I-35 at Highway 48. A concrete overlay will also take place on I-35 from one mile south of Highway 48 to 2.2 miles north of Highway 48.
During the 2024 and 2025 bridge projects, traffic will be single-lane head-to-head in the project area with ramp detours.
