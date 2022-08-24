The silly things we do for approval, especially before adulthood. My young life was like a beaded necklace of questionable adventures. Nothing I did included drugs, drinking or nights in jail. No, I decided physical activities that I was not trained for or in condition for would be “responsible” choices.
But one event still has me wondering after forty-plus years, “What was I thinking?”
It started with a misprint on a flyer. The local FFA Club (Future Farmers of America) sponsored a high school rodeo. One of the events listed on the pilot was “Wild Cow Riding.” My dad thought it would involve an old docile cow (probably a Holstein), maybe a milk bucket, or possibly trying to get on a cow without a step stool.
“I’ll pay your $5 entry fee if you want to enter,” my dad said.
“Sure, I’ll do it,” I replied, “after all, what can go wrong with a milk cow?”
On the day of the rodeo, dad and I went to the pen where the animals were. We both did a double check when we looked at the cattle.
“Those are not cows, they are Angus bulls,” dad said.
“You don’t have to ride, there’s a big difference between cows and bulls.”
“No,” I said, “I’ll do it, you already paid the entrance fee.”
I watched dad amble off to the grandstand seats as I headed to the back of the pens to get ready to bull ride. Being the only girl who entered the bull riding competition, the stares and comments were not necessarily complimentary at first. The announcer for the rodeo was a close friend of mine, and he used his mic to stir up the crowd at my expense.
The “cowboys” behind the shuts were tobacco chewing, heavily liquored up, cute high school boys. They asked if I had a rigging to put on the bull. I didn’t, so one of them said I could use his. As my one hand is being tightly wrapped and secured to the bull, my thoughts went to what heaven would look like when I arrived in the next few minutes. I guessed there would probably be a lot of cowboys but no bull riding.
Another cowboy, his glazed eyes staring into mine, says to me, “Since you’re a girl, you can use two hands.” Two thoughts went through my mind at that minute. One, even though I had never tasted whiskey, I sure wanted some. And two, if I wasn’t tied to the bull, I would have smacked the guy for the insult. I gave him a dirty look, but he was too drunk to notice.
The goal when you bull ride is to stay on eight seconds, then hopefully get off the bull without becoming paralyzed, trampled, or gored. When the chute opened, I had no idea what to expect, and the bull jumped out like he had eaten hot chilis.
I stayed on only four seconds before finding myself flat on my back surrounded by those drunk cute high school cowboys. They all asked if I was OK and carried me away from the bull, who was still bucking in the arena. I thought that if the attention from the cowboys were the result of falling off a bull, I might want to do it again.
Not staying on eight seconds was disappointing, but more so was losing a friendship that night. A neighbor boy, older than me and far more experienced in bull riding, fell off his bull right away. After the ribbing, he got from his friends, he never spoke to me again.
I had no idea what I was doing the day I rode a bull, but I learned a lot of bull can ruin a relationship.
Tami Riedeman is the Pioneer ad salesperson and staff writer.
