‘I just did my duty’

The 1945 surrender of Japan not only signified the end of World War II, it was also Michas Ohnstad’s 19th birthday.
Ohnstad and his classmates graduated on May 23, 1944. His friend, Henry Adams, was drafted first. Adams was sent to the Philippines and was killed in action. Ohnstad was drafted into the Army just a few months later. On a brutally cold January day in 1945, at 3 a.m. he boarded the steam train at the Hinckley station and headed to Fort Snelling. From Fort Snelling he made his way to the Philippines where he was set to go to Japan as part of the invasion forces. He was part of the 43rd Infantry Division.
On the 6th and 9th of August, 1945 the two atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. “So in a sense, one might say, my life was saved by the atomic bombs. On the 14th of August, my 19th birthday, Japan surrendered,” said Ohnstad. Because the draft board sent notices to soldiers who were chosen alphabetically. “By luck of the alphabet, I lost a friend and classmate in Henry Adams.”
After the surrender of Japan, Ohnstad became part of the Occupation Forces. He was first sent to Yokohama Japan. “I was there for six days with the 1st Cavalry division. I then got orders from General MacArthur to go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as part of the Atomic Bomb Commission. I was sent to both places, but because we were so busy, I only made it to Hiroshima,” he explained.
Ohnstad served at Hiroshima from Sept. 30, 1945 through the Christmas season. He worked with doctors who were dealing with the victims of the bomb. Working with both Japanese and American doctors, who worked hand in hand investigating what really happened to people after the bomb exploded.
When Ohnstad was with the Atomic Bomb Commission, they were isolated, off limits to any other troops, allied or otherwise, due to the secrecy of what they were doing. It was an investigation, they didn’t want to be interrupted. “The Japanese and American doctors were working together to understand all the implications of what happened and how to treat people. They were dealing with the deaths, diseases and hardships that the Japanese people were going through,” said Ohnstad.
The commission worked closely with the Japanese people. “We had our own cooks even. Two of them were Japanese soldiers...they had been in combat but came back when the war was over. One of them had lost his wife and young daughter in the atomic bomb attack.”
It was a highly classified intellectual investigation of the causes, consequences and circumstances of the bomb for the medical profession to learn from. How do we treat them, what works and what doesn’t work. Even the clothing they wore, some colors tolerated the radiation better than others. The doctors performed autopsies. “That was even part of my job...to an extent. I didn’t do the autopsies themselves, but I carried body parts and so on.”
When that assignment was finished he was sent to Tokyo where he was part of the USA Typhus Commission. This involved spraying the Japanese people with DDT powder. The Japanese people wore two or three layers of clothing, it was all the clothes they had. They wore them all because they had nowhere to stay and keep their clothes. These layers of clothes were a breeding ground for lice and Typhus fever. So to protect both the Japanese people and the American troops, they sprayed them with the DDT powder.
When that assignment was filled he was sent to General MacArthur’s headquarters, working with the records and so on. He continued there until he earned enough points to be sent home. Ohnstad believes one of the reasons he was selected by MacArthur is the schooling he received at Hinckley High School. “I took shorthand and that made me helpful to the doctors, so Hinckley had a part of Hiroshima,” he said. “Out of the little old Hinckley class of 1944, an Atomic Veteran developed shorthand and was able to transcribe doctors notes and so on. So Hinckley prepared me for this assignment.”
“Society thinks of winning and losing when it comes to war. There are no winners in war...both sides lost lives,” said Ohnstad. “There have been people who want me to criticize President Truman for using the Atomic Bomb. The object of war is victory… it took two atomic bombs for Japan to surrender. But in every war, there are two losers...the victor and the vanquished.”
Ohnstad went on to say “I’ve seen the atomic bomb first hand, and it’s not pretty. But as terrible as it was, there is a sense in which it saved lives, including mine. It was devastating of course, but it could have been worse. War is an ugly scourge of mankind. Imagine if we had invaded Japan...the number of deaths would have been horrendous on both sides.
With tears in his eyes, Ohnstad spoke of the bloodless scars he suffers. “For 75 years I have lived Hiroshima on a daily basis. I can’t escape it, it’s there. Never a day goes by, I wake up to it. The sights, the sounds, the smells...it shows up in various ways. It’s one of the wounds of war.”
“I’m absolutely not a hero! I’m not! I’m not! I know heroes when I see them. I just did my duty. The heroes do more than their duty.”
