I hear a lot about it lately. Let’s unite this country again. With Covid fatigue, politics and negativity overwhelming media, we all could use some peace. Peace feels safe and comforting. Peace feels like a hot piece of pie with vanilla ice cream on it...yea, lots of ice cream. OK, you’ve found my weak spot: any kind of fruit pie alamode. We all need our piece of peace.
Finding peace is sure a lot harder than finding a piece of pie. It seems the voices are getting louder and more demanding – not looking for answers but shouting hate. I think we all have the same concerns whether it’s fighting poverty, racism, building a hockey rink or setting up a fundraiser. It’s when we try to work together with the HOW something gets done that peace seems to fall apart. And we all feel strongly that something needs to be done. But then the arguing starts and the tempers fly... It seems hopeless. Yet Jesus knew that peace wasn’t something you find, it’s something you bring to the table.
Romans 12:18 tells us:
Do your part to live in peace with everyone as much as possible.
We bring peace to the world. Instead of having it served to us – we warm the pie and put the ice cream on top and deliver it with love to everyone. Yea, everyone. It doesn’t matter if they are peaceful or hateful people – we bring peace to everyone. As much as possible isn’t about who we bring peace to, it’s more about the unpredictability of the response of peace. You see, peace will cost you something: laying down your anger, pride, being right, unconditional love. Who knew the pie was humble pie?
Romans goes on to help us be the ones to serve up peace to the world in verses 19-21:
Dear friends, never avenge yourselves Leave that to God. For it is written, “I will take vengeance; I will repay those who deserve it” says the Lord. Instead, do what the scriptures say: If your enemies are hungry, feed them. If they are thirsty, give them something to drink, and they will be ashamed of what they have done to you.
Don’t let evil get the best of you, but conquer evil by doing good. There it is. We conquer evil and hate not by conquering the people, but by doing good to them. Serving them peace pie.
This way of life doesn’t bring quick results. Yes, you will be misunderstood. What it will do is get us out of the way of what Jesus is trying to do in their hearts. Inside out change of heart is the only way true peace happens. It is slow and God directed. Our directive is to keep serving peace to everyone one piece at time. After all, Jesus didn’t just give a piece of himself at the cross. No, he gave ALL for us.
So, where ever you are in your journey this week, I give you peace. Jesus loves you and so do I.
JULIE SAMUELSON is co-pastor of Hands for Pine City Church (with husband Brad Samuelson). Contact them on Facebook, at hands4pc@gmail.com or 320-496-3009.
Editor’s Note: We invite faith leaders, community members and thoughtful readers to share uplifting writing and ideas in “Inspirations.” For more information email editor@pinecitymn.com or call Mike at 320-629-6771.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.